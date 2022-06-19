Hamilton celebrates his “best P4 of his career” in Canada

Load audio player

Lewis Hamilton admitted that perhaps this was the best fourth place on a grid in his career at formula 1. Suffering from the performance of mercedes throughout the championship, the Briton celebrated this Saturday (18) the second row for the Canadian GP.

“I am really happy. I think a P4 has never made me so happy in my career, maybe in my first year in the category, in 2007. I think that’s what we have in this very difficult year for us. The conditions were difficult here, the work has been very hard, so the result makes us happy.” Sky.

The seven-time world champion revealed that Mercedes worked the car setup differently for him and George Russell, with his new teammate’s adjustments showing better.

“Yesterday we worked in two directions, gathering different information. We saw that things were going well with George and today we went down that path so I think tomorrow things could be even better,” he commented.

“Yes, we have different arrangements for the race, but we will go a little further ahead tomorrow,” he added.

“This car is a little weird. It seems that he doesn’t develop well in normal conditions, so the rain allowed us to get a position that, I don’t know, I don’t think we would have been on a dry track. It hasn’t been an easy weekend, but we’ve learned a lot of things to use tomorrow. Positive thoughts to keep accelerating. I need it, we need it.”

