HBO Max: 8 Best Movies to Watch in 2022 (So Far)

Every day, new titles arrive in the HBO Max catalog. With varied productions between films, series, documentaries, specials and reality shows, the streaming has several titles well acclaimed by critics and the public. Among so many options, it is difficult to choose what to watch.

But don’t worry, you can check below the 8 Best Movies That Arrived on HBO Max in 2022 (until the moment).

It is worth mentioning that the list was based on audience ratings (IMDb), expert reviews and is not necessarily in order.

8) Sicario: No Man’s Land (7.6/10)

On the increasingly lawless border between the United States and Mexico, an FBI agent (Emily Blunt) is exposed to the brutal world of international drug trafficking by members of a government task force (Josh Brolin, Benicio Del Toro) that escalate in his plan to defeat the boss of a Mexican cartel. The feature is directed by Denis Villeneuve (The arrival and Dune).

7) Trainspotting: No Limits (8.1/10)

Starring Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle, the film follows a young “heroin user who leads a carefree life, torn between his romance with high school student Diane and encounters with his four addicted friends: Sick Boy, an immoral comic book artist who is fanatical about Sean Connery; Tommy, a responsible athlete; Spud, a good-hearted dolt; and Begbie, a violent sociopath.”

6) The Fantastic Mr. fox (7.9/10)

With a strong cast — including Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman — the film follows Mr. Fox and his family, who live under a tree where they share space with their friends Badger, Rabbit, Weasel and all their families.

To feed his family and friends, Mr. Fox every night steals from nearby farmers. Tired of this, the three farmers decide to put an end to Mr. Fox and in his gang.

5) Zodiac (7.7/10)

“In the late sixties and early seventies, a San Francisco cartoonist becomes a detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified individual terrorizing Northern California with a killing spree,” reads the official synopsis. The film is directed by David Fincher.

4) The big trick (8.5/10)

In 19th century London, two friends, illusionists and magicians, Alfred Borden and Rupert Angier, end up building a rivalry, a battle for supremacy, which extends over the years and turns into an obsession, whose results will inevitably be tragic.

3) King Richard: Creating Champions (7.5/10)

Starring Will Smith, the 2022 Oscar-nominated film tells the story of Richard Williams, a dedicated father determined to make his daughters, Venus and Serena, into sports legends. The plot is based on a true story.

two) The Batman (7.9/10)

Robert Pattinson leads the cast alongside Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano as Bruce Wayne, Catwoman and Riddler, respectively. The film shows Batman’s early years fighting crime in Gotham.

1) Wild reports (8.1/10)

With renowned Argentine actor Ricardo Darín, Wild reports is a dramedy that brings together six stories and explores how far the human being goes in desperate situations.