Helo: meet the social network that rivals TikTok and Facebook

Available on Google and Apple app stores, Helo, a new social network that aims to rival TikTok and Facebook, has been very successful among its users. Currently, the platform is among the most downloaded apps on Google Play.

But what is the Helo social network and how does it work? For you to know the platform’s features and see the main differences from other networks, TecMundo has prepared an article presenting everything about the service, which can be downloaded and used for free on your cell phone.

Check it out below!

What is Helo?

(TecMundo/Reproduction)Source: TecMundo

Like TikTok, the Helo is a social network focused on entertainment and trends. Therefore, the platform seeks to present publications of interest to the user, such as topics that are currently trending and memes on a particular topic.

The platform’s feed is very similar to that of other social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter, where the user simply scrolls the page to access the desired image and video posts.

To target its content more effectively, Helo has categories such as “Em Alta”, which presents the publications that are booming on the network, and “Following”, where the user only follows the publications of the profiles he follows. That is, the “face” of the platform is quite similar to TikTok, but there are some differences.

What are the features of Helo?

(TecMundo/Reproduction)Source: TecMundo

Helo’s most traditional features refer to the text, image and video publicationswhich guarantees a style that mixes Facebook and TikTok for the social network. users can like, comment and share the feed posts, as well as being able to follow friends, family and influencers to stay on top of all the news about them on the platform.

In the app’s toolbar, which is at the bottom of the screen, users have access to the search magnifying glass, used to find new users or publications on specific topics such as news, football and reflections. In the same place, you will also find the app’s notifications icon, which provides first-hand any interaction with your account.

Despite allowing text publications, the vast majority of posts on the platform are made in the form of photo and video, a strong trend that began to be seen in recent years. With a focus on capturing users and creators interested in this type of content, the app even has a category called “Video”, which allows you to find publications very similar to TikTok posts.

In addition, another interesting feature of Helo is the tool to download videos and images on smartphoneallowing its users to export content to other social networks.

How to download Hello?

To download Helo, simply go to your smartphone’s app store (Google Play or App Store) and click “install” or “Get”. Automatically, the app will be downloaded and installed on your device.

The social network Helo can be used on Android and iOS