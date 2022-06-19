Here’s how to find out who that unknown contact is on WhatsApp

Oftentimes, unknown contacts end up approaching us at Whatsapp. In some cases it is common to find our number through groups with many people, or even through recommendation from someone else. However, especially if the contact does not have a photo available or a familiar name, it becomes a little more complicated to unravel this mystery. So we have selected easy hacks for you find out who is that unknown contact on whatsapp.

Check out the full article and learn more!

Read more: Find out who you chat with the most on WhatsApp

save the contact

This is one of the simplest tips. Start by saving the contact from unknown number. Then send a message via WhatsApp to the contact in question. That way, that contact will be saved in the app. Then, once it is clear who is the contact behind that number, delete the contact.

Since many people leave the name evident next to the contact, this will be a good way to quickly find out who that number is. Not to mention that there is also the possibility of the person’s photo already appearing, which makes it even easier to identification.

search the contact

If you still can’t identify who is an unknown number, a good way to try to make your search easier is to use the given name to search on social networks.

A good thing in this case is, for apps like Facebook, to enter the last name, which will help to narrow down the results, making them more specific. On the other hand, for an Instagram search, try to think of alternative nicknames for that name.

Furthermore, if you cannot access the name referring to the unknown contact, you can also use the number itself in the search. As this is necessary to create an account, it ends up indicating some data when searched. That way it’s even simpler, even.

Use Google if necessary

Google also provides the option to use the contact itself as a search. In the search result, the line holder usually appears, and, in some cases, extra information too! As they say: “Google always knows everything” and ends up being an excellent platform to help you in this search.