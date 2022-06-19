How do I know if the company is paying my FGTS?

See the step by step to check if the company is paying your FGTS!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Withdrawal with Pix at ATMs has already become a reality; see how to do

When signing a citizen’s card, the employer is required to collect a monthly rate of 8% for the FGTS. If not, the company will be fined.

That way, if you are not depositing your FGTS, know that there are some alternatives to resolve the situation. The first is to talk to the company to collect the overdue amounts. However, if the parties cannot reach an agreement, you can file a complaint through the STI portal.

For this, it will be necessary to access the Gov.br system, fill out a labor complaint form or seek the support of the category to formalize the complaint.

In addition, it is also possible to carry out the procedure through the website of the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) or by filing a lawsuit in the Labor Court, which can even be registered within two years after leaving the company.

How to check the FGTS?

To find out if the company is depositing the FGTS, simply consult the statement available on the website or in the app, following the step-by-step instructions below:

Log in with your NIS or CPF number and your registered password;

On the next screen, your personal information will appear and a bar with items such as FGTS, PIS, unemployment insurance, etc. So, click on FGTS and then tap on “Complete Statement”;

In it, you will have all the details of deposits and other information of your registration in the company.

Finally, it is worth noting that the withdrawal of the FGTS is only allowed in these situations:

Eletrobras is privatized with shares worth R$ 42

Dismissal without just cause;

Acquisition of own house;

Retirement;

Calamity loot;

Emergency withdrawal;

Treatment of serious illnesses;

Seniors over 70 years old.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Eliseu Geisler / Shutterstock.com