How do thieves steal your car? Learn how to protect yourself

It has never been so difficult to conquer your own car in Brazil, as prices are still high. Thus, having a car has become something for few. The problem is that this material asset continues to be highly targeted by the country’s thieves and criminals. Understand how they steal your car and learn some ways to protect yourself.

See too: Understand why your card limit doesn’t increase and how to solve it

How do thieves steal your car?

First, know that theft and robbery are different crimes. Theft happens when the owner is not inside the car. That is, it is that classic situation in which the owner only realizes that he was a victim when he returns to get the car and realizes that the vehicle is no longer at the scene.

According to some experts in the field, all it takes is a screwdriver for the thief to break down the car door. Even the most modern cars can have the starter module modified and hacked. Thus, the criminal is able to start the vehicle and steal it without leaving a trace.

There are some technological equipment that can bypass the door lock system, unlock the key and start the vehicle. This all happens even in the most modern cars, which only work with sensors.

Thieves rely on technology to steal your car

In order to steal your car, criminals don’t just use traditional tools, as they need several high-tech devices to gain access to the ignition system.

The best tips to prevent theft are:

Park in safe places or inside private parking lots;

Store the car in the garage;

Bet on extra locks that can be installed to cut the car’s ignition;

Use the famous sheep lock or other anti-theft locks.

If you are a victim of crime, look for the nearest police station and activate the Military Police patrol by calling 190.