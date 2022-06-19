How Elizabeth Olsen Went From Indie To Marvel Girl – 6/19/2022 – Illustrated

Elizabeth Olsen is used to waiting in the wings. When she was studying theater at New York University, she landed a role as an understudy in the play “Impressionism” starring Jeremy Irons on Broadway. The play ran for 56 days. Olsen never took the stage.

Missed opportunities like this sometimes have negative effects on an actress’s mind, but Olsen was never in a rush to reach stardom. Years later, when she was cast as the reality-warping witch Wanda Maximoff in “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, she was more of an adjunct to the Avengers than a member of the team, and in the three subsequent Avengers films. Marvel — each more full of superheroes than the one before it — Olsen’s name has never been above the tenth spot on the credits list.

But a funny thing happened, after all this time she spent in hiding: “WandaVision”, a series that parodies traditional sitcoms, about Wanda and her android husband, became an unexpected phenomenon when it was released last year by the streaming service. Disney+.

This month, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” which stars Olsen in the second role and pits the complicated witch she plays against the sorcerer played by Benedict Cumberbatch, proved to be an even bigger hit. The film made $185 million in its first three days in the United States, earning it 11th place on the list of the biggest movie openings of all time.

For Olsen, who initially excelled working on independent films, this is the equivalent of turning the page of a comic book and discovering your character’s face occupying the center panel. In a video chat last week, I asked her how it felt to rise to stardom as a blockbuster star.

“I’m ashamed of myself!” she said. “I’m not even going to watch the movie.”

Hours after our conversation, Olsen would walk the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but her plan was to run out of the theater as soon as the movie started. “This is a pressure I’m feeling for the first time,” she said. “I felt a lot of anxiety about the film’s release, because until now I had never had to star in a commercial film.”

Because “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” director Sam Raimi hadn’t yet watched every episode of “WandaVision” when filming began, it was up to Olsen to find the tricky middle ground between the two projects.

In the Disney+ series, Wanda is so hurt after the death of her true love, Vision (Paul Bettany), that she concocts an elaborate reality TV show in which he is still alive, and adds two children to the family, to complete the series. illusion. But in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” her role is much more complicated: Corrupted by a demonic book of spells, Wanda becomes a villain and smothers an entire cast of good guys as she travels the multiverse in search of her children.

Olsen “is scary not because of her destructive powers or her diabolical ambitions, but because she is so sad,” wrote AO Scott, the film critic for The New York Times. And if you still feel sympathy for Wanda as she shreds our heroes, it’s because of Olsen’s effort to ground the character in something that feels intimate and specific.

When Wanda makes a lethal threat, Olsen’s voice softens and her eyes fill with tears of regret. There is a real person there. (While other actresses in the supervillain realm tend toward histrionic exaggeration, Olsen understands that if you’re floating in mid-air, with a red tiara on your head, the exaggeration of the situation is enough.)

After six projects like this at Marvel, is this the kind of career she was hoping for in film? Not so much. “It deprived me of the physical ability to do certain works that I felt aligned better with the things I enjoy as a viewer,” said Olsen. “And that’s the most honest answer I can offer.”

Olsen knew she wanted to be an actress since she was a child, but she also knew she didn’t want to work as an actress as a child. Any curiosity she might have had about fame was sated because she grew up in the company of her sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, who were cast in the series “That’s All” before they reached their first birthday. So Elizabeth Olsen knew that the scrutiny and reality distortion brought on by stardom could wait.

And anyway she felt more comfortable being part of a group. Olsen played volleyball in high school, and the camaraderie of the sport inspired her: everyone could have their moment, but they had to work together for the team to succeed. Even at university, when she started looking for film roles, Olsen was in no hurry to leave the theater group she had been a part of since high school.

But acting in movies isn’t always egalitarian. In 2011, Olsen rose to fame at the Sundance Film Festival with two leading roles: in “The Silent House”, a single-take thriller in which the lens follows her for 87 minutes, and in “Martha Marcy May Marlene”, in which she she played the former member of a cult trying to adjust to the world after leaving it.

The double whammy led many to dub her “Park City’s it girl,” but despite the big shots and the powerful waiting in line in the snow to talk to her, Olsen didn’t trust anything they told her.

“My feeling was that they were all being duplicitous,” she said. “And I thought to myself that it was a bubble. I literally felt like I was trapped inside a snow globe.”

Going through that experience taught her two things: she didn’t always want to be cast as the crybaby girl in indie movies, but she didn’t want to jump right into big-budget movies either. “It felt scary, that kind of pressure,” she said.

But still, sometimes it’s nice to be invited to the party. After a few years as an actress and a succession of low-key independent films, she asked her agent why she wasn’t invited to bigger films. The answer: “People don’t think you want to make that kind of movie.”

She wanted? It was a question Olsen had to ask herself then—and one she continues to ask from time to time, even now. Olsen decided she needed a bigger market presence and signed on for a remake of “Godzilla” in 2014, reasoning that at least the film would be directed by Gareth Edwards, who until then was an independent filmmaker.

And then came the role of Wanda, and with it entry into Hollywood’s biggest franchise. When Olsen was reflecting on Marvel’s invitation to make “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” she made a list of positives: it would be a way to counter the stereotype of an independent film actress; she would again be part of a cast, although the characters had superpowers; and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who worked with her on “Godzilla,” was willing to accept the invitation to play Pietro, Wanda’s brother, which would ensure she wouldn’t be alone. The two signed together to make “Ultron”.

But Pietro dies at the end of that movie, and as Wanda, shaken, continued her journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wondering if this was really her place, the same question occurred to Olsen.

Because of her commitments to Marvel productions, she had to decline an invitation to play one of the leading roles in Yorgos Lanthimos’ dark comedy The Lobster, and Olsen didn’t need a multiverse to imagine how that movie could have propelled her forward. down an entirely different path as an actress.

“I started to feel frustrated,” she said. “I had a guaranteed job, but I was missing out on opportunities that I felt were more in tune with me. And the further I got away from that kind of work, the fewer invitations I got.”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” should have been Marvel’s first series for Disney+, a mainstream action story in which superheroes punch villains in every 60-minute episode. “WandaVision,” by contrast, was a sitcom parody, with 30-minute episodes, and the most significant fights in the story were marital fights, accompanied by a ghostly trail of recorded laughter.

“We thought what we were doing was too weird and we didn’t know if it would get an audience, and that gave us some freedom,” Olsen said. “There was no pressure, there was no fear. It was a really healthy experience.”

But when the pandemic forced Marvel to change the premiere order of its shows on Disney+, “WandaVision” aired first and became the unlikely flag-bearer of the Marvel Universe on streaming. The series spawned countless memes, led to network congestion on the streaming service multiple times, and garnered 23 Emmy nominations, including one for Olsen for best actress.

More importantly, “WandaVision” helped her fall in love with Wanda — a character she’d been playing for years — for the first time. The series offered a dizzying selection of role variations — some bubbly like traditional sitcoms, others modern and time-consuming — and the first episode, filmed live in front of viewers, required all of Olsen’s theatrical training.

She wasn’t sure the idea would go down well with large audiences until friends sent her a video of a drag queen “brunch” in Minneapolis where all the contestants were dressed as Wanda’s alter egos. “If you get to that point,” Olsen said, laughing, “you’ve definitely become part of the culture.”

With Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow out of the picture, Olsen is now the Marvel actress with the most flight hours. Does she feel refreshed enough after “WandaVision” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” for a solo movie about her character?

“I think so,” she said. “But the story would have to be really good. I think these movies are better when it’s not about creating content, it’s about having a strong point of view — and not because you need a three-movie plan.”

The New York Times, translated by Paulo Migliacci