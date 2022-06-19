One of the main wearables or wearable devices – technology that presents itself as a piece of clothing – are smartwatches, right? They have become more and more popular because they help in everyday life and also monitor health.

Speaking of health, have you ever wondered how smartwatches measure heart rate? Take a look at the article below that I’ll tell you!

How smartwatches measure heart rate

You may have already noticed one thing when you put on the smartwatch: a green light appears at the bottom. It turns out that this LED light is captured by the blood. According to Spectroscopy, the study of the relationship between electromagnetic radiation and matter, blood can absorb green light because red are opposite colors.

The name of this technique is Photoplethysmography, a difficult name, right? It is used by doctors to measure changes in blood volume, as well as the concentration of red blood cells, which helps to measure the heartbeat. Pretty cool, huh?

Heartbeat being measured by a smartwatch (Image: Unsplash/Luismi Sanhez)

Maybe you’re thinking: “But Lu, how is she able to see the beat if the light is in contact with the skin?” Check it out, people: another important part of this technique is that it monitors the pumping of blood through the dermis and subcutaneous tissue of the skin.

Did you know how smartwatches did that? Amazing how technology can help monitor health, isn’t it? I’ll be back soon with more trivia for you!