How to put passcode on iPhone apps

With all of our digital life embedded in smart devices, the loss or theft of a smartphone can pose danger due to data exposure. What few people know is that Apple provides a way to put password on iPhone applications.

The feature responsible for extra protection for the iPhone is Time of Use, capable of blocking and entering a specific code to access a certain application in the system. That is, this means that, even if a person has access to the device, there is no way to access apps programmed with Screen Time without knowing the alternate password.

Note that Usage Time is an improvised resource for this task, after all, it allows an application to be used for at least 1 minute before being blocked. Then, you need to enter the password to use it again. Here’s how to configure:

Open the Settings app. Then tap on “Screentime” and activate the feature; Tap “App Limit” and select “Add Limit” and enter the Screen Time code; Search for the app you want by password among the available categories. You can select more than one application or all; Tap “Next” and under “Time”, set to “0 hours” and “1 min”, minimum usage timeout. Select “Add” to confirm the feature setting in the chosen apps.