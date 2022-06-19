How to use Internet Explorer mode in the new Microsoft Edge

After years of investing in Microsoft Edgeyour fastest and most secure browser, the Microsoft finally put an end to the history of Internet Explorer. Or would it just be a “semicolon”? After all, in a way, the legendary browser lives on — and today the TecMundo will show you how keep using IE even after the program has been discontinued.

It’s no secret that MS is a company that aims to deliver solutions for corporations and business environments. And it is quite common for companies to have their own internal networks, which are usually accessed using an internet browser such as IE. Thinking about situations like this, Microsoft added the Internet Explorer Mode in Edgeallowing these internal networks (and also external ones) to continue to be accessed without major problems even in the updated browser.

How to Enable Internet Explorer Mode in Microsoft Edge

Now that we know that there is a possibility to use the old browser in the newer browser, it remains to know how exactly to activate and use the Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge. The procedure is quite simple, and you can check our step-by-step below:

You can turn on IE mode in Edge from the Settings menuSource: TecMundo

With Microsoft Edge open, click the ellipsis at the top right corner; Then click on settings.

Enabling IE Mode in Edge can be done in Default Browser optionSource: TecMundo

On the Settings screen, select the option default browser in the side menu on the left.

Need to enable IE mode in Internet Explorer compatibility screen in EdgeSource: TecMundo

In the Default Browser settings, under Internet Explorer Compatibilityin the IE mode permission option, select “Allow”; Press the button Restart so that the browser is automatically closed and reopened with the new compatibility setting enabled.

With IE mode enabled, it is possible to load websites as if they were being opened in Internet ExplorerSource: TecMundo

When the browser is reopened, go to the website you want to open with compatibility enabled and from the ellipsis menu select Reload Internet Explorer mode.

It is also possible to configure the browser to open the page in IE mode on the next visitSource: TecMundo

When the browser reloads the page, the Internet Explorer icon will be displayed in the address bar. By clicking there, you can choose to open the site in compatibility mode; You can also select the option to open the page in Internet Explorer mode automatically when visiting the site again.

How to Exit Internet Explorer Mode in Edge

if you decide disable IE mode in Microsoft Edge, the good news is that the procedure is even simpler than activating. No need to navigate through different menus and options, just click a button.

Browser lets you exit IE mode quickly and easilySource: TecMundo

When you no longer want to use Internet Explorer Compatibility Mode in Microsoft Edge, just click the button Open in Microsoft Edge.

Ready! now you know how enable and disable IE mode to access websites in Internet Explorer in Microsoft Edge whenever you want or need to!