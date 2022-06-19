Hulk x Gabigol: see numbers of Atlético and Flamengo highlights in 2022

photo: Quinho/State of Minas Hulk, from Atlético, and Gabigol, from Flamengo, are the big names of this Sunday’s classic

This Sunday’s duel between Atlético and Flamengo, at 4 pm, at Mineirão, puts two of the main players in Brazilian football today face to face. Hulk x Gabigol is a rivalry that goes beyond the limits of the field and becomes a discussion on sports programs, among fans on social networks and even on who deserves a spot on the Brazilian team.

O supersports presents the numbers of the strikers in the season and recalls the controversy in which they were involved this year.

Numbers in 2022

The dispute between Hulk and Gabigol is fierce. Galo’s number 7 entered the field 25 times in the season. There are 20 goals scored and three assists. He was the top scorer of the Campeonato Mineiro, hitting the net ten times.

Flamengo’s number 9 played 31 matches in 2022. In all, there were 17 goals scored and two assists. He was the top scorer of the Campeonato Carioca, with nine goals.

Goal averages reveal that Hulk has been more lethal than Gabigol this season. Atlético’s striker has an average of 0.80 goals per game, while Flamengo’s average is 0.54.

Controversy on social networks

In April 2022, Hulk and Gabigol starred in a controversial episode under discussion. The player from the red-black team mocked the bid involving the Atlético rival during the tie with Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship. On the occasion, the shirt 7 of Galo made a hard lack on Willian Farias, hitting a kick from behind in the rival, and received a yellow card.

In post on twitterGabigol said that the consequences would be different if he was the author of the “kick”.

“Red card, 25 games of suspension… and straight to the police station for aggression HAHAHAHAHAHA ahhhhh, articles on all sports portals and a program just to talk about it, and they won Ibope (sic)”, posted the red-black striker , in response to a follower.

After the publication of the flamenguista, Hulk went to social networks to explain the bid. “When you freeze the image, the angle can look more than it really is. A clear foul and in my opinion, the referee and the VAR have been given a yellow card,” he wrote.

“My focus is to show up for the media doing my best on the field and helping my team and not get carried away with someone who has much more morale than me at a world level to appear”, fired the Galo player.

Just over two months after the episode, the attackers meet again in another classic between Atlético and Flamengo. On the last occasion, both players scored in a 2-2 draw, but Galo prevailed and won the Supercopa do Brasil title in an exciting penalty shootout.