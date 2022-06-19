“I’d Rather Invest in Something Trustworthy”: Brooklyn Doesn’t Get Excited About Jay-Z’s Bitcoin School

The school created to teach about Bitcoin – a project announced by rapper Jay-Z – is not being well received in the neighborhood where the singer was born, in New York

A report by The Guardian newspaper spoke to residents of the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn, and they showed that the initiative was received coldly.

On the 9th of this month, Jay-Z announced that he and Jack Dorsey, Twitter co-founder and Block CEO, are helping to create Bitcoin Academy, a financial education program, in the New York area where the musician grew up.

Resident Myra Raspberry, 58, claims that recent news of a Bitcoin price drop makes residents want to move away from the asset.

“I don’t have money to lose. If I had, I’d invest in something more reliable, like last night’s basketball game,” says Raspberry.

Nyashia Figueroa, who is 24 years old and intends to be a caregiver for people with mental illness, says that half of the people who will go there are to receive the US$ 25 scholarship. The other half will forget what they learned along the way.

Figueroa claims that Bitcoin Academy shows how much the rapper is detached from the reality of the neighborhood. “If you want to do something, fix this place. The basketball court does not have hoops. Our parks are broken. He should be doing more for the community and not this Bitcoin Academy.”

The Guardian found one resident more excited about the idea. Luis Rivas, who said he was a distant colleague of Jay-Z during his teens, says the idea is welcome if it has a chance to make him rich.

“I would like to learn how to become a millionaire and learn what to trade and what not to trade.”

Bitcoin Academy

Bitcoin Academy will offer a series of online and in-person classes starting this month, including “What is money?” and “What is blockchain?”.

The program, available to any Marcy Houses resident, will also include a “crypto camp for kids” and provide participants with a mobile internet access hotspot and a nominal amount of bitcoin (BTC) for hands-on learning.

Classes will be provided two nights a week through early September and students will receive dinner. Block and Jay-Z’s charity team, the Shawn Carter Foundation, will help with in-person classes.

Jay-Z and Dorsey announced the program, which will begin at Marcy Houses but may expand to other neighborhoods, early Thursday morning.

Classes will be taught by Crypto Blockchain Plug, an educational group, and Black Bitcoin Billionaire, a group that aims to introduce black people to Bitcoin and has received a donation from Block in the past.