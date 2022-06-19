“I’m ready”; Recovered, Mayke can return to start at Palmeiras and already designs classics

Right-back Mayke missed Palmeiras for seven matches due to a tendinopathy of the calcaneus in his right leg, but returned to Verdão in the triumph against Atlético-GO. Now back in action, the player celebrated his recovery and said he was ready to collaborate with the team led by Abel Ferreira, even being an important part of the two classics against São Paulo, one for the Brasileirão and one for the Copa do Brasil.

“Thank God and the entire medical department, I’m back after a month. I’m happy to return to the pitch, to be available for coach Abel Ferreira. I’m prepared, training hard, because if he needs me, I can take the field and give my best to help my teammates”, he reported in an interview for the Club’s official TV.

Despite regretting the distance from the lawns, the player highlighted the importance of the team having maintained the good use, even with his absence. “Not only me, but all the players when they get injured, watching from home or from the stands is very bad, because there is no way for you to help. Whether you’re on the bench or playing, you can do your best and give your blood on the pitch. Palmeiras are doing very well, so it is very good for the player to come back at this stage and try to make the most of it”, guaranteed the number 12.

Now, Mayke is focused on collaborating with Verdão in the classics against São Paulo, both at Morumbi, the first being for the Brasileirão, in which the team seeks to isolate itself even more in the lead. The second will be for the Copa do Brasil, when they will seek the advantage in the first leg of the round of 16 of the competition.

“It’s always good to play classics, and in this situation it’s even better, Monday is already a very important game, for us to stay there in the first place, and Thursday is a knockout game, the first game is there in the their house. And Professor Abel I’m sure will spend as much as possible for us to deliver as much as possible on the field, to play an excellent game there, so that, God willing, we can qualify at home”, concluded the full-back.