Internacional vs Botafogo: where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration

After beating São Paulo and reacting in the Brazilian Championship, the Botafogo have another tough stop ahead of them this Sunday, facing Internacional, at 6pm, at Estádio Beira-Rio, for the 13th round of the competition. The alvinegro opponent started the round in third place and lives a sequence of 16 matches without losing.

Glorioso tries to leave the second page of the leaderboard, but has many problems. are nothing less than 14 embezzlement – 12 for physical reasons and two for suspension (see below). Thus, the club had to resort to the B and under-20 teams to be able to list 22 players for this Sunday’s match.

Fogão, by the way, will have the third game in an interval of just six days. With so many problems, it is even difficult for coach Luís Castro to maintain the scheme with three defenders that worked in the last game. Klaus and Philipe Sampaio, in addition to young Lucas Mezenga and Kawan, are the options to form the defense with captain Joel Carli.

Botafogo embezzlement

In addition to Carlinhos (knee ligament injury), Gustavo Sauer (ankle arthroscopy), Diego Gonçalves (thigh pain), Lucas Fernandes, Luís Oyama (lung trauma), Del Piage and Victor Sá, who were already injured, Diego Loureiro , Barreto and Chay are also out. Raphael is in transition. Defenders Kanu and Victor Cuesta are suspended for their third yellow card.

Hanging from Botafogo

Defender Philipe Sampaio, midfielders Patrick de Paula and Kayque and forwards Vinícius Lopes and Erison are the related Botafogo players hanging with two yellow cards. If any of them receive a new card this Sunday, they will miss the team against Fluminense, next Sunday, at Nilton Santos.

The opponent – ​​International

Third place, Internacional lives an unbeaten run of 16 games and must have massive support from its fans in Beira-Rio. Coach Mano Menezes will be able to count again on Carlos de Pena and Taison, who were suspended, but only the former should be a starter. The steering wheel Rodrigo Dourado was traded with San Luis, from Mexico, and is out of the match.

tickets

The board of Internacional promoted and lowered the price of tickets, starting from R$16 for members and R$40 for non-members. For Botafogo fans, tickets cost R$ 100 (full) and R$ 50 (half) and can be purchased both online and at the Beira-Rio box office next to Ginásio Gigantinho. Visitor access is via Nestor Ludwig Street.

Where to watch Internacional vs Botafogo

The match will be broadcast only by Premiere, in the pay per view.

Arbitration

The main trio comes from the Federation of the Federal District. Savio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa) referees the game, assisted by Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior. VAR will be commanded by Rafael Traci and assisted by Helton Nunes, both from the Santa Catarina Federation.

DATASHEET

INTERNATIONAL X BOTAFOGO

Stadium: Riverside

Date-Time: 06/19/2022 – 18:00h

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

Tickets: https://internacional.eleventickets.com/

Where to watch: Premiere

INTERNATIONAL: Daniel; Busts, Vitão, Mercado and Moisés; Gabriel, Edenilson, De Pena and Alan Patrick; Wanderson and David – Coach: Mano Menezes.

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Carli, Philipe Sampaio and Hugo; Kayque, Patrick de Paula, Tchê Tchê (Daniel Borges or Klaus) and Lucas Piazon; Vinícius Lopes and Erison – Coach: Luís Castro.

Brazilian Championship standings: