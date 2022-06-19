James Gunn Reveals Why Marvel Movies Are So Popular

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the biggest franchise of all time, already surpassing other big ones like Star Wars, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.

It all started just over 14 years ago, back in 2008, with the launch of the first Iron Man and with a post-credits scene starting the Avengers which, at the time, was just a joke.

It turns out that the game of much more than right and today we have a giant franchise, with almost 30 movies and 7 series, and with much more to come. But what is the secret of such success?

James Gunn, director and screenwriter of the Guardians of the Galaxy films has his take on the secret to the MCU’s success. For him, it’s down to the visual effects, he told Deadline.

“Many modern films exist today simply because of VFX. People always ask me, ‘Why are Marvel movies so popular today when they weren’t in the past?’ I tell you 100% from me, 100% because VFX has gotten to the place where we can make it believable that a metal guy is flying around.”

Gunn then discussed the difference between CGI and practical effects, admitting that one is better depending on the current situation:

“A lot of people, especially if you go on Twitter and people get into these arguments of, ‘It’s practical effects vs. VFX: which is the best?’ And it’s like, folks… it’s what suits the situation. It is often CGI. There are certain things you cannot do for practical purposes. Sometimes they are practical effects. And often, it’s somewhere in between. And that’s where I love to play, because people can be lazy with CGI. And they can just walk in there and say, ‘Uh, let’s find out later.’ And then… you have to invent things. But when you plan things out then you can put things together that way and we did a lot of that.”

James Gunn is responsible for two of the most beloved films in all of Marvel Studios, and with one more film it’s a special from his team to come in the coming months.

You may or may not agree with him, but if there’s anyone who can say that, it’s James Gunn and he certainly knows what he’s talking about, after all, things would really be very different if we didn’t have the visual effects technology we have today. .

