Jheniffer evaluates Corinthians’ performance against Internacional and sees ‘difficult moment’ in the team

Corinthians drew 1-1 with Internacional this Saturday, for the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship. After the match, the striker Jheniffer, who scored the goal for Timão, evaluated the performance and the current moment of Brabas.

“I think we didn’t play our best game, we owe a lot, but we also worked a lot, we knew that because it would be difficult. I’m happy with the goal, we know we have to work, there’s a difficult game ahead. Now we have this break to work and come stronger “, said the striker to the band.

In the duel, Timão did not count on two of the main pillars of the team coached by Arthur Elias. These are the cases of Gabi Zanotti, with a sprained left ankle and goalkeeper Lelê, with a strained knee ligament. Jheniffer also spoke about the absences in this Saturday’s duel.

“We are a collective team, we make up for absences. We are going through a difficult time, yes, but one comes out and another comes in and whoever comes in gives the most. We are doing our best and we will not stop here”, he concluded.

The striker was one of the two protagonists of the so-called “law of the ex”, seen this Saturday. For Internacional, former Corinthians player Millene opened the scoring, while for Timão, Jheniffer, who has already played for the Rio Grande do Sul team, gave final numbers to the match with the equalizing goal, still in the first half.

See more at: Jheniffer and Corinthians Feminino.