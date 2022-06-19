“Joker 2”: 5 theories about the sequel

“Joker 2” was officially confirmed by the director Todd Phillips. The filmmaker shared on his Instagram an image of the script for the sequel to the film starring Joaquin Phoenix last Tuesday (7). The image even served to reveal the title “Folie à Deux”, which means something like “Madness for Two”. From this, it is possible to create several theories about what the feature will tell and who will be this second character that can appear in it. Look!

1 – Harley Quinn will be Joker’s romantic partner

The presence of Harley Quinn in the Joker movie is something expected since the villain’s solo movie was announced. It may be that the margot Robbie play the character again or another actress appears to live the role. Anyway, it makes perfect sense to hope that the “Madness for Two” present in the title is related to the insanity of Harley Quinn, who has a romantic relationship with the clown in the comics.

2 – Batman will appear in the movie

Another theory is that who will appear to contrast with the Joker’s madness is the Joker himself. Batman. It could be that Robert Pattinson continues as the hero or another star fulfills the function to leave the universes of both separate. It would be quite interesting to see the dynamic between the two and how the protagonist’s point of view will affect the image of Batman.

3 – Penguin may be in “Joker 2”

And who knows, another villain will appear in “Joker 2”? A good option for this would be Penguin. Colin Farrell was perfect for the role in “Batman” and we’ll see more of him in his solo HBO Max series. So, it could be that DC Comics wants to further explore the character and promote a cameo in “Joker 2”. It would be great to see how he would play opposite the clown.

4 – “Joker 2” will have connection to DCEU

And the “Madness” present in the title may be even bigger than we thought and the long one opens the villain’s doors to the DC Expanded Universe (DCEU). Thus, the Joker could appear in other titles of the brand and deal with various characters, such as the Justice League itself. He’s sure to be a strong antagonist to take on anyone and a great addition to any movie he’s in.

5 – Double madness will be with the Joker himself

Lastly, it’s still possible that “Madness for Two” is with the Joker himself. We know that he has a particular sense of reality and ends up delirious and making things up, not knowing what is real or not. So why can’t his possible “double” be himself or some hallucination of his? Will it be?

Share your movie theory with us!