Julie Andrews Responds to Whether The Princess Diaries 3 Could Still Happen

Launched in 2001, the feature O Diário da Princesa brings the story of Mia (Anne Hathaway), a 15-year-old girl, who discovers she is heir to the kingdom of the fictional country Genovia. The plot is based on the book series written by the American author Meg Cabotthe teenager is introduced to her grandmother, the queen Clarisse (Julie Andrews)and needs to learn etiquette and all the rules to become a princess.

With a simple plot and an all-star cast, the film produced by the singer Whitney Houston, has become a beloved classic by fans of all ages. For this reason, it received a sequel in 2004. However, the public’s affection for the characters is so great that, since then, the requests for another sequel have never stopped!

In 2019, according to the website I love cinema, Anne Hathaway stated that there would be a script for the third part of the story: “There is a script for the third movie. I want to do. Julie Andrews wants to do. But we’ll only do it if it’s something perfect, because we love the story as much as the fans, so we’ll only release it when it’s ready. But we are working on it!”

Recently, the actress Julie Andrews spoke again about the possibility of The Princess Diaries 3. However, according to the Omeletcontrary to what Anne Hathaway said in 2019, the veteran does not think it is feasible to make a new film,

“I think it would be too late to do that now,” Andrews said in an interview. “There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don’t think it ever happened. And then Garry left us. Especially for me, he’s too far gone now to go back to that. It’s a lovely thought, but I think it probably wouldn’t be possible.”

Garry, whom Julie Andrews comments on, is the late director Garry Marshall, responsible for the first two films and for classics such as A Beautiful Runaway Woman and Bride.

the two movies Princess’ diary are available on Disney+. At the time they were released, the films marked a generation and to this day they are acclaimed by the general public.

