June 20th to 24th movies

This week’s Afternoon Session brings together classics such as O Auto da Compadecida, romantic comedies like Wife of Lies with Adam Sandler, animation, drama and more. To not miss anything that will be shown in the coming days, check out the schedule from June 20 to 24, 2022 on TV Globo. The exhibition takes place from Monday to Friday and can be followed by the channel or for free on Globoplay.

Monday, June 20 – This week’s Afternoon Session begins with Make-A-Like Wife

The week will start with a feature film starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler. In the plot, Sandler is Danny, a bachelor who poses as a married man to win over single women. But one day Danny’s strategy will require more than a few small lies. He falls in love with Palmer, but the young woman wants to meet the wife that Danny says is in the process of separating. As he doesn’t want to reveal his lie, Danny enlists the help of Katherine, a friend who has two children, to pretend she’s his wife.

Original Title: Just Go With It

Cast: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman, Nick Swardson, Brooklyn Decker, Bailee Madison

Directed by: Dennis Dugan

Nationality: American

Year: 2011

Watch the trailer:

Tuesday, June 21 – Globo will air O Livro do Amor

This week’s Tuesday Afternoon Movie stars Game Of Thrones’ Maisie Williams and Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis. Whoever turns on the television on this day will follow the story of Henry, an architect who doesn’t have the strength to deal with the recent loss of his wife. He ends up befriending an introverted girl who has an unusual dream. During the process, Henry agrees to help the young woman build a raft that will help her cross the Atlantic.

Original Title: The Book Of Love

Cast: Jessica Biel, Maisie Williams, Mary Steenburgen, Orlando Jones, Jason Sudeikis

Directed by: Bill Purple

Nationality: American

Year: 2016

Wednesday, June 22 – Viva: Life Is A Party

In the middle of the week, it’s time to watch the Pixar movie Alive: Life’s a Party. The film won the Oscar for Best Animation in 2018. The story follows a 12-year-old boy, Miguel, who wants to be a famous musician and loves art, but is prevented from even getting close to music by his family, who have serious problems. trauma with the subject. The boy disobeys the family’s orders on the Day of the Dead and ends up in a mess that will have him unraveling a mystery that began 100 years ago.

Original Title: Coco

Cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal, Benjamin Bratt, Alanna Ubach, Renee Victor, Jaime Camil, Alfonso Arau, Herbert Siguenza

Directed by: Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrick

Nationality: American

Year: 2017

Watch the movie trailer from this week’s afternoon session:

Thursday, June 23 – O Auto Da Compadecida

On Thursday, Globo will show the Brazilian film O Auto Da Compadecida in this week’s Afternoon Session. Adapted from the work of Ariano Suassuna, the feature kicks off the trajectory of João Grilo and Chicó, two poor people from a small northeastern town who make trouble and try to outmaneuver everyone. After bumping into a dangerous outlaw, João Grilo ends up in front of Jesus Christ and needs to account for his actions on Earth.

Original Title: O Auto da Compadecida

Cast: Matheus Nachtergaele, Selton Mello, Denise Fraga, Diogo Vilela, Marco Nanini, Fernanda Montenegro

Directed by: Guel Arraes

Brazilian nationality

Year: 2000

Friday, June 24 – The Golden Compass

At the end of this week’s afternoon session, Globo will show The Golden Compass with Nicole Kidman. Adapted from the first book of Philip Pullman’s Frontiers of the Universe Trilogy, the film shows an orphaned girl, Lyra, who was raised at Oxford University and little knows what awaits her in the future. An investigation determines that children are in great danger and Lyra discovers that a golden compass will be an important tool during her journey, which promises to change the world.

Original Title: The Golden Compass

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig, Dakota Blue Richards, Ben Walker, Freddie Highmore, Ian McKellen, Eva Green

Directed by: Chris Weitz

Nationality: American

Year: 2007

Watch the movie trailer from this week’s afternoon session:

What time does this week’s Afternoon Session start

The Afternoon Session always starts at 3:30 pm. The screening of the week’s films begins right after the rerun of O Cravo e a Rosa. The duration of the broadcast usually runs until 17:05, time of Vale a Pena Ver de Novo, which currently airs a rerun of A Favorita.

You don’t have to follow this week’s afternoon session on TV Globo, for those who are away from home in this period or don’t have a television set, there is an alternative: Globoplay. The streaming platform offers the “now on TV” tab for free so that the public can follow the broadcaster’s programming in real time.

The only requirement is to create a registration on the platform. However, rest assured that the process is fast and does not require any payment. As your account will be free, you will only have access to the “now on TV” tab and some released content. The catalog of series, soap operas, films and documentaries is reserved for service customers.

