Leclerc talks about ‘junk work’ after FIA directive

Charles Leclerc does not understand the reasons for the hard work of the Ferrari in taming the porpoising – effect that makes the cars of the formula 1 quiquem – should be thrown “in the trash” because of rivals’ calls for intervention by the FIA.

Several pilots, in particular George Russellgives mercedes, last weekend they asked the motorsport regulator to work to get rid of the phenomenon that makes cars of the current generation jump for health and safety concerns.

The FIA ​​responded almost immediately with a new technical directive issued to teams for the Canadian Grand Prix, which detailed a plan of action. In addition to starting a series of data collection to try to create a maximum parameter for a car’s vertical acceleration and bounce, teams were allowed to make minor adjustments to their floors from this weekend’s race to help strengthen them. them.

And Leclerc in particular is annoyed that Ferrari could lose what it worked on to solve the problem just because other teams can’t handle these things.

Asked by Motorsport.com about the FIA’s involvement in the porpoising debate, Leclerc said: “On the one hand, I obviously understand George’s point, because when you see Lewis and him get out of their cars after Baku, it’s really bad. You can probably feel the pain Lewis is going through right now. And that’s not acceptable.”

“But on the other hand, you cannot underestimate the amount of work that has been done in recent months by the teams to resolve these issues. This has been our priority since the first time we tried these cars.”

“We’re working to get over this issue. I think the improvement has been huge, and now all the work we’ve done, [nós] we’re going to put it in the trash, because obviously there’s maybe a team that’s suffering more than others. This is my point of view. I obviously understand that at Mercedes it is very bad, but I also think that maybe there will be corrections for that.”

George Russell, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Russell, who led the calls at the drivers’ briefing in Baku for the FIA ​​to intervene, explained that it was too early to suggest that teams could lose any competitive advantage through this new directive.

“At the end of the day, the FIA ​​is the rule maker and they can bring in any regulation change they want,” he said. “Nobody here knows if it’s going to improve his performance or have a negative effect. So we really have to see,” he continued.

“There are so many different aspects and elements of these cars that when you lift the car up it doesn’t necessarily reduce or remove (the porpoising). There are two different types of issues at play here: the bounces and the floor. driving for everyone and it doesn’t have a negative effect on performance for anyone”, he concluded.

