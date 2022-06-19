Lewis Hamilton vents after practice at the Canadian GP: ‘The car only gets worse’

Honestly, the Briton was not so hopeful about improvements in the W13, Mercedes’ car for the 2022 season.

EFE/EPA/GREG NASH

Lewis Hamilton is sixth in the Formula 1 standings



Seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton vented after the first training sessions in Canadian GP, which takes place this weekend. Honestly, the Briton was not so hopeful about improvements to the W13, Mercedes’ car for the 2022 season. “This car is so bad. Today as it has been every Friday, we tried many new things, a new floor on my car that didn’t work. Nothing seems to work with this car. George and I drove with different settings in the second practice just to see which way it works or not. For me, it was a disaster. The car just seems to get worse. He’s getting more and more unhappy with every single thing we’ve changed on him,” said the driver, who finished 8th and 13th in the two practice sessions on Friday the 17th.

After fighting for the eighth title until the final lap of the last Grand Prix of 2021, Lewis Hamilton has been having a very underwhelming 2022 season. In addition to suffering from Mercedes’ performance, the Briton is also getting the worst of his teammate, compatriot George Russell. Without winning a race this year, the Briton is sixth in the overall standings, with a podium and 62 points – the leader Max Verstappenfrom Red Bull, has 150 and has been fighting with his colleague Sergio Perez (129) and Charles Leclerc (116), from Ferrari.