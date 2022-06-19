Lineup: São Paulo trains with holders for classic | Sao Paulo

Coach Rogério Ceni led a training session this Saturday with the players he has at his disposal in São Paulo for Monday’s classic against Palmeiras, at 8 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Ceni conducted technical activities on the pitch of the CT da Barra Funda and divided the squad into two groups, with work on passing exchanges and movement. Then there were clashes between the groups.

Practice ended with crosses and shots on goal.

Ceni is full of absences for the classic: Andrés Colorado, Talles Costa, Gabriel Sara, Alisson and Nikão are still recovering in the medical department. Luan and Caio will undergo surgery next week, and Moreira traveled this Saturday to defend Portugal’s under-18 national team.

With that, the coach should take to the field a team very similar to the one in the defeat to Botafogo, last Thursday. A likely São Paulo has: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Arboleda and Léo; Igor Vinicius (Rafinha), Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Patrick (Gabriel Neves) and Reinaldo (Welington); Luciano and Calleri.

Tricolor ends the preparation for the classic this Sunday morning. Currently, the team has 18 points won in the Brasileirão.

