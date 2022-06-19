López does his first training session at the Academy and Abel outlines the team to face São Paulo; palm trees have changes

Alviverde made the final preparations before the first Choque-Rei of the week. Classics take place in Morumbi

Cesar Greco/SEP. Flaco Lopéz does his first training session at the Football Academy
Palmeiras finished the preparation for the first classic Choque-Rei of the week. Alviverde visits São Paulo in Morumbi this Monday (20), at 8 pm, in a game valid for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Then, the rivals meet again on Thursday (23), for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil.

Without Abel Ferreira, assistants João Martins and Vitor Castanheira commanded the activities of the cast at the Football Academy. Initially, they carried out a technical training on a reduced field and then a recreational one. Argentine striker José Manuel López, announced last week, did specific training inside the Palmeiras training center.

In addition to the coach, Palmeiras is missing midfielder Raphael Veiga, who started the process of physical transition, recovering from a right thigh injury. The winger Jorge, also in the final stages of recovery from a trauma to the knee, remains off the field. Marcos Rocha, with myalgia in his right thigh, did individual work at CT.

The steering wheel Zé Rafael, in turn, lacks the team to serve suspension. Therefore, the probable Palmeiras against São Paulo should count on: Weverton; Mayke, Luan, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Gustavo Scarpa; Gabriel Veron, Dudu and Ron.

