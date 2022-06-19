Luan’s injury could change the Uruguayan midfielder’s course in São Paulo; understand

Throughout the week, São Paulo had bad news: the diagnosis of Luan Santos, who had his injury worsened and will have to undergo a new surgery.

The midfielder, who since last season has been trying to return to the team in good condition, was gaining ground just when he felt again – which led him to leave the game against América-MG on a stretcher, crying. With the low in position, it is possible that Gabriel Neves has confirmed his permanence at the club.

According to the investigation of journalist Eduardo Affonso, from ESPN Brasil, the situations are not necessarily intertwined. Luan’s removal for a new treatment does not necessarily imply the permanence of the Uruguayan, but the tendency, given the scenario, would be maintenance. And the final decision would be in the hands of coach Rogério Ceni.

Check out the journalist’s information below:

Luan’s injury and surgery does not prevent GNeves from leaving, in case the businessman brings an offer. But the tendency is for the Uruguayan to maintain. Decision passes exclusively by Rogério Ceni. #SPFC #ESPN — Eduardo Affonso (@eduaffonsoespn) June 17, 2022

