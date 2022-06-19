Malware that attacked Android system affected more than 600 banking apps

The big problem with the ease of adding a creation to the Play Store is that platforms don’t always go through a trust analysis. Therefore, hackers exploit these flaws in network protection by breaking into systems. Financial scams are the main attacks involving this type of situation.

Cybercriminals operate in virtually every country connected to the internet. In this case, anyone can become a victim and the best way to avoid this problem is to always check the reliability of any download or website, while servers develop better protection barriers.

US and Europe have been suffering attacks that compromise apps available on the Play Store

In all, there were 639 applications compromised with the malware, from the action of the trojan virus. The difficulty of combating the ”Troy” is related to its numerous possibilities of manifestation. Each of them is developed in a way, making it difficult to even support antivirus.

In the US, about 120 platforms showed losses due to the corruption of personal information in applications, compromising 280 million people. In Spain, BBVA, which has 10 million downloads, also suffered a similar blow, declaring a state of emergency.