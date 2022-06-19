Mark your calendar: realme TechLife Watch 100 gets official release date

realme has a lot of news to reveal in the coming days. The brand is expected to launch the C30 and Narzo 50i Prime phones between June 20th and 22nd. But the smartphone market is not the only target of the Chinese: on June 23, the company will present the new smart watch TechLife Watch R100. The realme TechLife Watch R100 features a 1.32-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 360×360 pixels framed by an aluminum alloy, in addition to a matte finish cover on the back. There are two prominent buttons on the right side – a design choice reminiscent of the Watch S and S Pro models.

One of the highlights of the realme TechLife Watch R100 is its support for calls via Bluetooth. This means that users will be able to make and answer calls when connected to a cell phone directly through the smartwatch. The Watch R100 has a 380 mAh battery that, according to realme, has an autonomy of up to seven days of typical use and needs two hours to recharge 100%.