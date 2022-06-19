Marvel chooses lead actor and makes fans’ dreams come true

It’s been taking a while, but they’re coming to the MCU! The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently producing a new version of the Fantastic Fourslated for release sometime in 2024.

READ TOO!

The only name that was confirmed in the new Fantastic Four movie was that of director Jon Watts, director of the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland. However, after the success of No Return HomeWatts decided to step down from the reboot.

Now the expectation on the part of the fans is that Marvel begins to reveal the names that will form the cast of the film, actors that, according to the insider MTTSHthe studio finally began to scale.

While these names are not revealed, Marvel ended up fulfilling the fans’ dream for the film, but in a way that no one expected. After all, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we saw the epic appearance of Mr. Fantastic, played by the dreamy John Krasinski!

Krasinski was the fan fancast lead for the role of Reed Richards. Not only he, but they also dream of seeing actress Emily Blunt as Sue Storm, the Invisible Woman. John and Emily are married in real life. Therefore, the crowd was for the actors to give life to Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman, and thus live a couple also in the Marvel universe.

The leader of the Fantastic Four has made his MCU debut, whether a Variant or not.

Previously, the website The Illuminerdi ended up reporting that the actor chosen to give life to the leader of the Fantastic Four was really Krasinski. The repercussion was instantly great and the article had to be deleted from the site, probably at the request of Marvel itself.

However, since then, no source knew whether Krasinski had also been cast in the Quartet film. Or just for Doctor Strange 2. There’s also the third alternative: that Marvel hasn’t hit the hammer yet and it’s not known whether the actor will continue in the role or say goodbye in a brief cameo.

Anyway, even if briefly, the dream came true! But we want MORE! What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Fantastic Four will be a reboot of Marvel Studios, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure.

The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it! Announced in December 2020, director Jon Watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy) HAS LEFT helm of the film! His replacement has yet to be announced.

Read ALL ABOUT Fantastic Four!