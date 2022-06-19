Meet 8 franchises to invest using bitcoin







Photo: reproduction

The utility of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment is increasing. Now, those who have cryptocurrencies can use the assets to make an investment in a franchise. The franchisors’ expectation is to reach investors who already have a bitcoin wallet and who are interested in opening their own business.

See 8 franchise networks that accept bitcoin as a payment method for the franchise fee.

Bread Award

Network specializing in the marketing of advertising on bread bags, using bread bag media to strengthen local businesses. The initial investment in the network starts from R$ 6 thousand in small towns, with up to 50 thousand inhabitants.

Mr. fit

Created in 2013 by businesswoman Camila Miglirini, the Mr. Fit is defined as healthy fast food. The chain is present in 24 Brazilian states and in Portugal and offers the brand for investment in the home based model with investment from R$6 thousand, dark kitchen from R$25 thousand and physical units from R$65 thousand .





Sofa New Again Photo: Disclosure

Sofa New Again

Specialized in cleaning and waterproofing upholstery, the chain was founded by entrepreneur Eduardo Tafa in 2014. In February 2020, with an investment of R$ 3 million, expansion began through franchising and currently has 101 units spread across several Brazilian states. The initial investment for network units is R$ 25.9 thousand.

slimming

Emagrecentro was founded by physician Edson Ramuth in 1986 and entered the franchise in 1994. The chain currently has 294 units in Brazil and five in the United States, under the Best Shape brand. The total initial investment amount is R$ 100 thousand. In addition to bitcoin, it also accepts the payment of the franchise fee with the cryptocurrency Ethereum.

EcoDog

EcoCão Espaço Pet offers services such as ofuro bath accompanied by chromotherapy treatment, ozone therapy, massage and relaxation techniques with aromatherapy and florals. It also has a daycare service and targeted activities. The initial investment in the chain’s franchise model is R$ 125 thousand.





Vegan Butcher Photo: Disclosure

Vegan Butcher

Created in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, by friends Celso Fortes and Michelle Rodriguez. It offers products such as jackfruit coxinha, soy skewers, vegan feijoada, plantain moqueca, as well as a line of frozen foods to be prepared at home. It entered the franchise in 2019 and currently has nine stores. The initial investment in the network starts at R$ 150 thousand.

Pimp Burger

Founded in 2017, in Curitiba, the hamburger chain has a cozy atmosphere and cool service, with a wide and varied menu. The brand became a franchise this year and already has two units. The expansion plan foresees reaching 40 franchises by the end of the year. The initial investment in a unit is R$ 199 thousand.





cookie Photo: Disclosure

cookie

Founded in 2012, Biscoitê, a chain specializing in fine biscuits, was born from the idea of ​​businessman Raul Matos when he worked in the food market. The network’s entry into franchising took place in 2016 and currently has about 32 points of sale distributed among the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná. The initial investment in the network is R$ 150 thousand, in the cart model; and R$ 250,000 in the store or kiosk with coffee models.