Memorial da América Latina celebrates Valentine’s month with free sessions by the Cine Autorama project

On June 16, Memorial da América Latina hosts the screening of two free sessions of romantic films to celebrate Valentine’s month. Held by Cine Autorama, Brazucah Produções’ itinerant drive-in cinema project, and sponsored by MobilTM, the event proposes a different way of watching a romantic movie with your partner.

In the 19:00 session, the film that wins the screen is Eduardo and Monica. The feature is the film adaptation of the song by the band Legião Urbana, which became a classic of Brazilian rock in the 1980s. On the tape, the couple is staged by Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga. The two interpret the story told and sung in the song and filmed in Brasília.

Already 10 Things I Hate About You is the film chosen for the 21:30 session. Inspired by the book The Tamed Shrew, by William Shakespeare, the feature, even after more than two decades of its release, is still a success among several age groups. The film revealed great movie stars such as Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

A novelty for those who want to enjoy Cine Autorama, but do not have a car, is the creation of a pedestrian area. In the action, 20 chairs will be available and there is no need to reserve tickets, as occupancy will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We thought of sessions with great affection for our return to the Latin America Memorial. There will be hours of romance, fun, nostalgia and celebration of the seventh art in this charming drive-in cinema format”, says Marco Costa, partner at Brazucah Produções and creator of Cine Autorama.

Cine Autorama in São Paulo is carried out through the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture, sponsored by Mobil, co-organized by the Memorial da América Latina and São Paulo State Government, carried out by Brazucah Produções and the Ministry of Tourism, Federal Government.