Metaverse creates new professions with salaries above BRL 20,000

O metaverse it still seems a complicated concept and distant from the reality of many Brazilians. However, there are already professionals preparing to occupy the new positions that may arise with the so-called ‘next internet’.

The trend of immersive media and the exponential use of social networks has paved the way for virtual reality. Companies that are already looking for a presence in this market have a major concern in common: where to find professionals?

Gartner, a consulting and technology company, estimates that about 25% of people will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse within four years. This time will be spent on work, education, shopping and entertainment activities.

Another prediction is that 30% of the world’s companies will be in virtual spaces by 2026.

Labor

Currently, 5 million Brazilians are already in the metaverse, show data from Kantar Ibope Media. In Brazil alone, hundreds of thousands of companies will need help to adapt to the new reality.

“By 2024, 70,000 specialists a year will be needed to fill all the vacancies generated. However, Brazil trains only 46 thousand people able to work in the IT area per year. This deficit is clearly a problem for the planned expansion to Metaverse in the next 10 years, but it can be taken advantage of by qualified professionals”, says Tatiany Melecchi, CEO of Transforma People & Performance Consulting.

The shortage is not only of technology professionals, but also of storytellers (screenwriters), designers and teachers. Those who already master the virtual environment come out ahead, and can work with Digital Manager earning double-digit salaries.

Digital Manager

This employee is responsible for coordinating a multidisciplinary team created to insert companies into the metaverse. It is indispensable, and its responsibility is to define what the end-user experience will be.

Among the skills sought for the position is the ability to coordinate people and oversee the entire lifecycle of a digital product. The easiest way to become a Digital Manager is to specialize in a postgraduate course in the field.