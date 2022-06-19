Miles Morales Becomes Thor and Fans Say It’s One of Marvel’s Worst Ideas

Miles Morales, Spider-Man, has easily become one of the most beloved heroes in the Marvel Universe since his introduction to the comics in 2011, just over ten years ago.

The hero has already migrated to other media such as fantastic animation Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse and the game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for PS4 and PS5. And recently Marvel decided to do something different with the character in the comics.

Taking advantage of the hype What If…?which debuted on Disney+ last year, Marvel has released a five-issue miniseries where each will feature Miles Morales as some other hero, such as Iron Man and Captain America.

In the fourth issue, the character becomes Thor, in a story where the Tree of Life (which spans the nine realms) has grown beyond its borders and now Brooklyn has become Asgard, a story that has received much criticism from fans.

Fans claimed that there is a great generalization of Puerto Rican culture, such as freestyle rhymes, catchphrases being fired by Miles, such as “Hammer Time” (hammer time), and even the mjolnir containing several graffiti.

Spoilers: First 15 Minutes of Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse Leaked!

Across the Multiverse opens on Earth-65, in the world of Gwen Stacy. Her father is doing the dishes and waiting for Gwen to come home. He’s excited to tell her that he thinks he’s taking a break from the “Spider-Woman” case. He is a police officer, just like Miles’ father, and just like Miles’ father, he is unknowingly looking for his daughter.

Cut to a fight between Gwen and Vulture starting to fight. In this universe the villain has an extremely ornate armor that makes him look like a gladiator. As they fight, he begins to rant to Gwen, who realizes that the villain has come from another dimension. Eventually the Vulture crushes her to the ground, pins her down, and releases five massive claws. He is about to kill her when a bunch of webs grab Vulture’s hand. It’s Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac), Spider-Man 2099, and the screen tells us he’s from Earth-928. He saves Gwen and she starts playing with him, what he is, knowing he is a Spider-Man.

The game continues for a long time and the Vulture breaks free. Now it’s him against Gwen and Miguel. As they fight, Miguel explains that he’s mad at her for what happened on Earth-610 with the Kingpin’s collider. Gwen says they saved the Multiverse, but Miguel says the opposite happened: they actually blew a hole in the multiverse so big that now that people are crossing over more regularly, like the Vulture, who is winning the fight. So Miguel’s personal assistant Lyla says that maybe he should ask for help. Miguel reluctantly agrees, and Lyla says, “I’ve done this”.

Enter Jessica Drew (Issa Rae), from Earth-404. She is riding a motorcycle and Gwen is very excited to see another Spider-Woman. Especially one… who is pregnant. “Five months to be exact“, says Jessica. The heroine also tells Miguel that maybe they should ask for Gwen’s help. Miguel says no and that she knows why he can’t do that, which the 15 minutes doesn’t explain. The fight will stop in mid-air, where the police helicopter isn’t sure who the villain is, Vulture or Miguel. The battle inactivates the helicopter and it starts to fall. Gwen starts shooting webs to stop the helicopter from falling. Miguel flies through the cockpit to save the pilots. Then Jessica helps slow the helicopter, which stops just before it hits the ground. Vulture is captured and the hostages saved.

Cut to a point of view of another character approaching Gwen. He is her father. He tells her that she is under arrest for the murder of Peter Parker. He wants her to put her hands up and lie on the floor, and Gwen isn’t sure what to do. The heroine realizes that there is only one option: she takes off her mask.

Your father is devastated. He can’t believe you’re his daughter. She explains that she wanted to tell him before, but couldn’t. “How long have you been lying to me?” he asks through tears. She asks if he thinks she is a murderer. He starts reading her rights, shocking Gwen. Just as he is about to arrest her, Miguel stops him using a small force field.

“We can’t just leave her here” says Jessica. “I’m not a nanny”, retorts Miguel. Gwen tells them that she doesn’t know what to do, which is when Miguel throws her one of his multiverse bracelets, and they leave.

Cut to Brooklyn, New York, Earth-610. This is the world of Miles Morales from the first film. Miles’ parents are waiting for him at school for a parent-teacher meeting, but of course Miles is late. He’s being Spider-Man. Then we see him flying around town while his parents and teacher wait. Finally, he goes back to his room, changes quickly, and says “Hey” to his roommate, who informs Miles that he still has the mask on. “Face“, he says shyly. Miles runs through the halls, crawls on the ceiling, doing everything possible to get to the meeting as quickly as possible.

Miles arrives at the conference and the professor starts reviewing his grades. A in Physics, A in Art, A- in English and B in Spanish. His mother Rio is upset about the last grade and Miles explains that it’s because he missed some classes – which only makes her angrier.

Miles wins the opportunity to be part of one of the best science schools in the world, Columbia University. “In Manhattan? That’s too far,” says his mother. Miles is angry that Manhattan is still New York, he doesn’t think it’s too far away and explains why he wants to go there. He says that Columbia has the best quantum researchers on the planet. They are studying dark matter and may even travel to different dimensions. “This is the special thing I want to do,” says Miles.

He explains that there are literally people who can teach you how to do this, but they’re not in Brooklyn. Just then Miles’ spider-sense tingles. He makes an excuse to leave the meeting. At that moment his father receives a message on his radio about a possible superhuman event, and he also needs to go. End of 15 minutes.

In December 2021, a big surprise! Previously predicted as just Spider-Verse 2, the new movie will be the FIRST OF TWO PARTSS! In addition to the announcement of the two parts, we had the first trailer/preview of the movie at CCXP Worlds 2021. This preview you can watch CLICKING HERE!

In the list we have around Shameik Moore (miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099). One of the first new names confirmed was that of Issa Raewho will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) has the script signed by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and directed by Joaquim dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Legend of Aang). The feature will be produced, once again, by Chris Miller and Phil Lordand is scheduled to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse