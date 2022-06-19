Monica Lewinsky responds to Jennifer Aniston’s criticism

Monica Lewinsky discreetly addressed a recent comment by Jennifer Aniston in which she was quoted, not necessarily positively. A few days ago, in an interview with the American magazine “Variety”, the 53-year-old actress criticized digital influencers who become famous “without doing anything”, and used Lewinsky and Paris Hilton as examples of this reality that she classified as something that “is diluting the actors’ work.

Despite not having commented on what Aniston said, the legendary former White House intern under Bill Clinton (1993-2001) liked a tweet from someone who accused the Hollywood star of hypocrisy for his speech. Lewinsky, it is worth remembering, almost overthrew the former president of the United States because of the revelation that she had several sexual encounters with him between 1995 and 1997, all at the then official residence of the politician and during working hours.

“Women who preach empowerment and at the same time belittle a woman because of her past and use her name in a derogatory way are nothing but hypocrites,” posted on Twitter Ernest Sewell, who in his microblog profile description presents himself as anarchist, anti-racist and advocate for LGBT rights. His post, made on the 13th, received 38 likes so far, one of which was given by Lewinsky.

Away from the spotlight for years, Lewinsky, now 48 years old and graduated in psychology, re-emerged in 2014 as a social activist against attacks by haters and cyberbullying, with the former claiming to have been a victim at the time of the scandal he starred with Clinton. With a strong presence on social media, she writes about it for “Vanity Fair” and has since traveled the world giving lectures on the topic.

Below, Sewell’s Twitter post liked by Lewinsky: