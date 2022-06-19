Natalie Portman Talks About “Terrible Trouble” Jane Will Be Going Through As She Becomes The New Thor ~ Marvel Universe 616

In yet another excerpt from the Thor: Love and Thunder cast interview with Disney’s D23 magazine, actress Natalie Portman spoke about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and discussed the dark secrets Jane Foster is keeping this time. Portman noted that after what the team did in Thor: Ragnarok, her being in a new movie felt like a great opportunity to revisit the character:

“I was so excited about what Taika [Watiti]Chris [Hemsworth] and Tessa [Thomspon] did in Ragnarok…revisiting the character and seeing her expand as a superhero.” She went on to reveal that while “Thor is confused [no início] …he soon sees her as a teammate and not a competition.”

D23 Magazine then noted that “Jane is secretly struggling with a terrible problem”, which she “is able to hide while wielding Mjolnir”. For those familiar with the source material, this undeniably sounds like her origins in the comics as she struggles to overcome cancer.

According to the magazine, Natalie Portman noted how interested she was in the idea of ​​playing someone “who is as weak as he is strong”. The actress herself stated that “there is a superhero inside every human being who is forced to face a threat head-on”.

The MCU star returning to the franchise in July said, “I’m excited for fans to see Jane be silly and heroic in ways she hasn’t been in the MCU… Taika brings a sense of fun, mischief and spontaneity to the set. . It’s a really joyful environment, and we embrace the nonsense.”

Thor: Love and Thunder stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor Odinson, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jamie Alexander as Sif, Christian Bale as Gorr, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Baustista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis. Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Rocket. Recently, the participation of Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, Russell Crowe and Jeff Goldblum in the film were also confirmed. Directed by Taika Waititi and scheduled for release on July 8, 2022

