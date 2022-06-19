New Concept Art Reveals Wong’s Deleted Role on Earth-838

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered in theaters a little over a month ago and already has a very confirmed date for its release in the Disney Plus catalog, which will take place on the day June 22.

READ TOO!

During this period, news about the film continues to emerge, more specifically news about the production of the film as a whole, such as curiosities, concept arts, scenes and general concepts discarded.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it’s certainly a film full of ideas left out or changed at the last minute and scenes that were filmed but ended up being left out of the final cut.

The conceptual designer of Doctor Strange 2Dean Sherriff, has revealed glimpses of what appears to be Wong alongside America Chavez and Doctor Tin on Earth-838 (the Illuminati universe).

Check out:

Interestingly, not all concept images show Wong accompanying Chavez and Strange, who are often alone, as seen in the film.

Perhaps the concepts were made at different times, with the duo walking around Earth-838 alone after some possible script changes and Wong’s “removal” from the scene.

Stay tuned here at Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news!

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The film is already showing in Brazilian cinemas, with sessions in 2D and 3D. Run there to watch! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!