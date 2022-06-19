New Photos Highlight Christian Bale’s Makeup as Gorr

Thor: Love and Thunder will feature a villain that can enter the category of fan-favorite villains from Marvel movies, as well as the most terrifying and menacing.

Gorr will simply arrive in the MCU being responsible for the brutal murder of several gods, such as the Greek gods and others out there, showing his power and his wrath.

And as we know the look of the character, even though it’s different from the one seen in the comics, it’s still a look full of makeup and details.

the makeup artist Thor: Love and ThunderBart Mixon shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the film, showing the process of how Christian Bale “went bald” for his role as Gorr, using a prosthetic to go bald without having to shave his head:

This prosthesis was only used during reshoots of the film, as Christian Bale cannot shave his head, as he did during the main shoot, making the makeup team develop the realistic prosthesis.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth God of Thunder film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It features the return of Jane Foster as the Mighty Thor, worthy of Mjolnir. The film also promises to confirm Valkyrie as an LGBT character, bringing a romantic interest to the new Queen of Asgard.

The film is directed by Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who writes the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone special). Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill) and Taika himself (Korg) are confirmed in the cast. The film has been delayed yet again, now set to hit theaters on the July 7, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Thor: Love & Thunder!