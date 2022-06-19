New study shows how much you need to earn to be considered rich

New study shows how much it takes to earn to be considered rich. Photo: Getty Images.

New report by L’Observatoire des Inégalités, an independent organization that analyzes inequality in France, defines what it means to be rich;

According to the study, to be considered rich, an individual must have a monthly income of €3,673;

The aim of the study is to provide a discussion about quality of life.

A new report by L’Observatoire des Inégalités, an independent organization that analyzes inequality in France, has presented new financial parameters to define what it means to be rich in the country.

Therefore, according to the study, to have this position, the individual must have a monthly income of €3,673, about R$19,900 at the current price. The figure is twice that of the average person, and reaches 4.5 million French people.

If a couple with two children under the age of 14 gathered a monthly income of €7,713, equivalent to R$41,700, they would be considered wealthy.

The same 2020 study considered that a wealthy individual had a monthly income of €3,470, about R$18,800.

In terms of income, in France, currently, the profile of the richest people is a little older than the rest of the population, with an average age of 57 years, without children at home and with their own properties. In addition, these individuals commonly hold managerial positions at work.

The new research also found that the richest people in terms of overall wealth, not just income, are also older.

About 70% are over 50, while 39% are retired and 28% live in or around Paris.

The objective of the study is to inform and provide a discussion about the quality of life of individuals in the face of poverty and social inequality.

*Information is from Forbes