New version of WhatsApp will no longer be supported for some phones

According to the newsletter released by WABetaInfo, the Whatsapp really intends to release its new version, which will be incompatible with some versions of iOS. Thus, after October 24, 2022, the application will no longer support iOS 10 and iOS 11. In addition to these, the models of the android, KaiOS and a few others more. to know why the WhatsApp will stop working on some mobile devicescheck out this article in full!

WhatsApp will stop working on some mobile devices

If you have a device whose version is iOS 10 or iOS 11, you will need to update urgently if you still intend to use WhatsApp after October 24th. That is, you can still use this application on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, but you will need to update your iOS.

On iPhone 5 and 5C models, it really won’t be possible anymore, as they can’t update their iOS versions. In view of this, it will really be necessary to invest in a slightly more current model.

This had already happened before. As modifications and improvements happen in the applications, this causes their configuration to change. However, for older cell phone models, they end up becoming incompatible with your systems.

What are the phone models?

According to WhatsApp, all devices running Android 4.1, including versions earlier and lower, or running iOS 10 (and/or older versions) will no longer download or update the app.

This list includes the following models:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy Core.

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

LG Lucid 2, LG Optimus L3 II Dual, LG Optimus F7, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L5 II Dual, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus L3 II, LG Optimus L7 II, LG Optimus L7 II Dual, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus L4 II Dual, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus L2 II and LG Optimus F3Q.

Caterpillar Cat B15, HTC Desire 500, Sony Xperia M, Wiko Darknight, Wiko Cink Five, Lenovo A820, THL W8 and Faea F1, Huawei Ascend Mate,ZTE V956 – UMi X2, Huawei Ascend D2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo , ZTE Grand X Quad v987, Archos 53 Platinum.