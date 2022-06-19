Neymar comes out in defense of Lucas Crispim, removed by Fortaleza – Play

Striker Neymar used his social network to make a post with an outburst tone after Lucas Crispim was removed by Fortaleza after having a party to celebrate his birthday.

Neymar’s post

Lost… you can’t celebrate your grandma’s, son’s, wife’s birthday and especially yours.

Being an athlete is not easy 😂 “you can only be happy after your career ends, how crazy” — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) June 18, 2022

Friends

“Meninos da Vila”, Neymar and Crispim have known each other since Santos’ base and are friends. In June last year, Neymar posted with a Fortaleza shirt given as a gift by Lucas Crispim.

birthday and leave

Crispim turns 28 this Sunday and held a party on Friday, at a beach house, the day after Fortaleza lost to Avaí in the 12th round of the Brazilian Championship. With the measure, the athlete misses the Pici Tricolor against the America-MG this Sunday (19) for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

See statement from Fortaleza

“Fortaleza Esporte Clube communicates the removal of forward Lucas Crispim from his activities with the professional cast indefinitely.

Athletes are obviously entitled to leisure. However, they should know that there are appropriate times and ways for this to happen.

Professional players represent the Club, and the Institution needs to be respected, especially in the most difficult moments.

The athlete no longer participates today in training to prepare for the game against América-MG and is out of tomorrow’s match.”