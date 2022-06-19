Neymar sends indirect to Brazilian club that removed player for “celebrating his birthday”

Brazilian star and Paris Saint-Germain shirt number 10, Neymar spoke on social media

The Brazilian ace and shirt number 10 of Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar Jr., sent an indirect on social networks to Fortaleza, after the Ceará club announced the removal of the left winger, Lucas Crispim, for allegedly having held an event the day after the defeat of the tricolor for Avai, for the Brazilian Championship.

Fortaleza’s statement was made this Saturday (18), announcing that Lucas Crispim is in the club’s activities indefinitely. With that, the athlete lacks the Tricolor do Pici against América-MG, this Sunday (19), for the 13th round of Serie A.

The player would have held a birthday party on Friday, at a beach house in Porto das Dunas, just one day after the defeat by Avaí, which generated protests from the crowd upon arrival in Fortaleza, including an assault on forward Robson.

“You lost… you can’t celebrate the birthday of your grandmother, son, wife and especially yours. Being an athlete is not easy ‘you can only be happy after your career ends, how crazy'”, wrote Neymar on his Twitter profile.

Fortaleza is the bottom of the Brasileirão, with 7 points. However, it is classified for the round of 16 of the Libertadores. The club is going through a serious crisis due to the bad results in the national tournament. The team faces América-MG, this Sunday, at 18:00, at Castelão.

