Online MBA with certificate from University of London has 900 scholarships

June is full of opportunities in the Santander Universities program. New this time are 900 full scholarships for the three online MBA introductory courses held in partnership with the British London School of Economics. Classes are offered in Portuguese, English and Spanish and address the 3 pillars of management and business, which are strategy, finance and leadership team. The contents are intended for young or experienced professionals.

The programs last 10 weeks and cover quick and practical ways to assimilate MBA fundamentals that are important for career advancement. According to the Santander Universities program website, the course is divided into 10 modules, each lasting one week, designed to be completed in order to fit into the students’ routine.

Fellowships also include support from mentors and facilitators, peer interaction in forums and dynamics. To apply, it is not necessary to present an undergraduate degree or extensive proven professional experience. Classes start on the 28th of September and end on the 7th of December 2022.

How the London School of Economics course works

According to Santander, professors from the London School of Economics (LSE) will present the core skills of the business area, and teach how to identify, maximize and take advantage of the organization’s competitive strategies, in addition to learning accounting techniques and tools necessary to improve the performance.

In addition to this, the program will also address how to develop good leadership and how to make good use of human behaviors in decision-making processes.

The class modules are divided into:

Module 1: Leading with Influence;

Module 2: Economics for managers;

Module 3: Competitive Strategy;

Module 4: Corporate Strategy;

Module 5: Financial Accounting;

Module 6: Management Accounting;

Module 7: Analysis of financial statements;

Module 8: In the manager’s mind;

Module 9: Nudging Behavior;

Module 10: Organizational culture as a leadership tool.

how to sign up

The selection process for scholarship recipients is divided into two stages. In the first one, the candidate must register on the Santander Becas portal, enroll in the “MBA Essentials 2022 – LSE” program and select the language of the classes he wants to take. Then, it is necessary to carry out a reasoning test that will be sent by email and lasts about 40 minutes.

Anyone who passes phase 1 and moves on to phase 2 will receive a situational judgment assessment by email. In the same step, you will need to send a motivation letter and your LinkedIn profile.

More information here. To apply for the MBA Essentials 2022 program, in partnership with the London School of Economics, visit the link. Interested parties must apply by June 30, 2022.

*The text “900 full scholarships for an MBA course with certificate at the London School of Economics” was originally published on the Estudar Fora portal, of Fundação Estudar.