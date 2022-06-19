Palmeiras should rotate among foreigners in the second half | palm trees

Coach Abel Ferreira will have to make even more choices from July 18, when he will have forwards Miguel Merentiel and José Manuel López in the squad. There will be six foreign players in the Palmeiras squad.

The competition regulations of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) only allow the use of five foreign players per match. That is, Palmeiras will have to leave one of them off the bench in matches valid for the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Abel Ferreira will have to make a kind of forced rotation, if all the players are able to enter the field. Absolute starters, the Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez and the Uruguayan Piquerez are the only ones with practically certain presence in the games.

1 of 2 Abel Ferreira will have six foreigners in the squad starting in July — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Abel Ferreira will have six foreigners in the squad starting in July — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

The Chilean Kuscevic, a constant figure in the defense of Palmeiras, is another name that should not lose space. Colombian Atuesta has managed to be more regular this season in midfield, starting in 11 of the 28 games he entered the field.

After asking and waiting for a striker to arrive, Abel Ferreira will have two options in the sector with the arrival of Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel and Argentine José Manuel López. With so many options in the most diverse sectors, the tendency is for Abel to promote a rotation among foreigners starting in July.

López wears the shirt and speaks for the first time as a Palmeiras player

– The fight to play is strong, internal competition is very important for the squad. Here in Brazil, there are a lot of games, everyone needs to be well to maintain their level and be able to win. We are first in the Brasileirão, and there is still Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. Everyone has to be in good shape to play in all three competitions – said Uruguayan winger Piquerez.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

Conmebol competition regulations, however, do not specify any limit for foreigners for matches organized by the entity. Therefore, Verdão will be able to have the six gringos related to Libertadores games, which will enter the round of 16 stage.

Palmeiras enters the field again this Monday, at 8 pm (GMT), against São Paulo, at Morumbi Stadium, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship.

2 of 2 Merentiel participates in Palmeiras training; Uruguayan has been at the club for a month — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees Merentiel participates in Palmeiras training; Uruguayan has been at the club for a month — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. palm trees

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧