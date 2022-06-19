Premier League giant is willing to pay 120 million euros to PSG to sign Neymar

Brazilian once again has his name spoken outside PSG

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League
Rumors about a possible departure of Neymar from PSG return. Despite having returned to a high level in 2022, Neymar’s season, in general, was one of the worst of his career. There were only 28 games played, with 13 goals and 8 assists, not even being considered for the Golden Ball.

In this way, the player’s name is constantly speculated outside PSG, although the striker himself has already said publicly that he wants to fulfill his entire contract, which runs until 2025, with the French capital team.

However, as reported by some French sources, this is not the club’s idea. That’s because, the owners of PSG would be willing to hear proposals by the Brazilian and, if they please, a sale is a reality.

Manchester United prepares move for Neymar

Your destination could be the Premier League and, more precisely, Manchester United. That’s because, according to El Nacional, the Red Devils would be willing to offer around 120 million euros to count on the Brazilian’s football.

It is also worth mentioning that, in recent days, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo has been gaining strength outside Manchester United. Neymar, then, can be his ‘substitute’, if the negotiations, in fact, materialize.

