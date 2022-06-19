A pest control company in North Carolina, in the United States, is making an unusual proposal. Pest Informer is offering US$2,000, or about R$10,000, to anyone who agrees to put about 100 cockroaches in their homes. The experiment would be to study a new treatment method created by the company.

“As technology advances, we are always looking for the best and newest ways to get rid of pests (cockroaches specifically),” the company said in a statement.

ThePestInformer founder David Floyd told NBC News that the company has already received more than 2,200 applications to receive cockroaches at home.







R$ 10 thousand for 100 cockroaches in your house? US company makes offer Photo: Staff / Reuters

The company added in its statement that it is looking to “test a specific pest control technique.” The idea is to release the 100 cockroaches in at least five houses. Pest Informer wants to “assess the effectiveness of this treatment” by carrying out the experiment.

The company also explains that the trial will last about a month, and if the cockroaches don’t disappear by then, the company said it “will use traditional cockroach treatment options at no cost to you.”

It is unclear which method Pest Informer is testing.