Red Bull slips, but Verstappen wins with impeccable driving – 06/19/2022

Red Bull got the strategy wrong. It was hasty, too hasty. But Verstappen was impeccable. He withstood the pressure of Sainz’s Ferrari, kept his cool, took everything out of the car… He did it! He won the Canadian GP and saw his advantage in the Drivers’ Championship take a leap forward.

Their pursuers on the table had a rough weekend. Pérez left in 13th and retired, Leclerc started in 19th and crossed in fifth. As a result, the gap between the Dutchman and the Mexican rose from 21 to 46 points. The championship starts to take shape.

It is his sixth victory of the year, his first at the Gilles Villeneuve circuit, his 26th in his career. He thus becomes the ninth biggest winner in history, overcoming two motorsport myths: Lauda and Clark.

Sainz was second, Hamilton third – his second podium of the year, a respite from a championship hell. Russell and Leclerc closed out the top 5.

It was a beautiful Sunday in Montreal, blue sky, 20°C in the air, 31°C on the asphalt.

Canadian GP start, with Verstappen leading the pack, followed by Alonso and Sainz Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images/Red Bull

Verstappen didn’t want to give Alonso a break at the start. He accelerated hard, rounded the first corner in front. Everyone behaved, it was a smooth start to the GP.

The top 10 at the end of the first lap had Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Magnussen, Ocon, Russell, Schumacher, Ricciardo and Zhou. Leclerc, who left in 19th, passed in 18th.

In the second lap, the Dutchman already had 1s2 over the Spaniard. In the fourth, Sainz opened the DRS and passed the compatriot. Alonso then became Hamilton’s crosshairs.

Sainz’s mission was clear: accelerate to the maximum and not let the leader disappear in front of him. That’s what he had been doing until, on lap eight, the GP gave a little shake.

“I lost the engine. I can’t shift gears,” Pérez said over the radio, dragging the #11 Red Bull into the runoff area of ​​Turn 8.

Virtual Safety Car! Red Bull and Mercedes opted to bring forward the pit stops of Verstappen and Hamilton. The two entered and put on hard tires to go to the end of the race, a decision that would prove to be wrong, hasty.

For the fourth time this year, Sainz took the lead in a GP. Alonso was second. Verstappen dropped to third, followed by Russell and Hamilton. Further back, Leclerc continued to climb the field with his Ferrari with little wings: on lap eight he was already in 13th place.

With a much faster car, it didn’t take long for Verstappen to bump into Alonso. In the 15th, he overtook the Spaniard like someone buttering hot bread. Easy, easy… It was only a matter of time before he regained the lead in the race.

In the 19th, Albon opened the “normal” pit stop window. On the next lap, Schumacher retired at the same point as Pérez. New virtual safety car, and now many more people took the opportunity to change tires: Russell, Ocon, Zhou, Ricciardo, Vettel, Norris… And Sainz!

The Ferrari Spaniard managed to get back ahead of Hamilton. In the 22nd, he passed Alonso, who had not yet stopped, and took second place. In the 24th, the Englishman left the former disaffected behind.

On the 25th lap, Verstappen had 9s1 on Sainz, which opened 3s5 for Hamilton. Alonso was still fourth, the only driver at the top of the GP who had not yet passed through the pits.

The Spaniard only entered the 29th. He returned in seventh, ahead of Bottas.

The fate of the race came to depend on Verstappen’s tyres. He had hard compounds 11 laps older than Sainz. could it? Not to be scared, the Dutchman would need to open 20 seconds of advantage to make a second pit at the end of the race.

Red Bull just forgot to agree with the Spaniard, who was doing everything he could to keep his rival out of sight. On the 40th lap, only 6s7 separated the leader from the GP’s vice-leader.

“I’m losing grip,” the Dutchman said over the radio, adding drama to the situation.

Another who lived a drama was Leclerc. In the 43rd, he was called to the pits for his pit. But Ferrari struggled in the pits and he returned to the track behind Zhou in tenth.

In 44th, Red Bull called up Verstappen for the new set of hard tires. The Dutchman almost found Hamilton on the way out of the pits, but got rid of the Englishman on the next lap, when he also went into his second pit.

Sainz took the lead again! Would he stop? Would you stay on the track until the end? In doubt, Verstappen had no option but to accelerate hard and try to overtake.

Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda crashes AlphaTauri out of the pits during the Canadian GP Image: Reproduction/F1TV

In the 49th, another turnaround in the race. Tsunoda crashed out of the pits and the safety car went to the track. Ferrari took the opportunity to call in Sainz and put on hard tyres. Why didn’t you put the midfielders on to try a more effective attack in the final laps? Here’s a mystery…

The safety car came out on the 56th lap, with 14 to go. Once again, Verstappen was theoretically worse off, with tires six laps older than his opponent.

Aware of this, the Dutchman stepped in. Sainz also did his job, keeping the car in front in his DRS’s sights. Hamilton was third. Rounding out the top 10 were Russell, Ocon, Alonso, Leclerc, Bottas, Zhou and Ricciardo.

The final laps were electrifying, with Sainz spreading the wing but failing to pounce. The radios went silent, the moment was one-on-one. Two riders measuring forces at every turn, at every straight. What an end to the test!

In such a situation, it is easy for the pilot in front to make a mistake. But Verstappen prevailed. He crossed the finish line by just 0s9. Only then was he able to breathe with some ease.

“I gave everything I could in those last few laps, Carlos did the same, it was fun,” said Verstappen.

His expression was filled with relief.