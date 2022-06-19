Rest in peace! Internet Explorer gets tombstone in South Korea

On the 15th, Microsoft finally closed Internet Explorer, its first internet browser, which, for years, was the only access portal for browsing for traditional Windows users. Although the vast majority had already abandoned IE, either by Microsoft Edge or by solutions from other developers, there were still those who remained faithful and who were devastated by the end of the browser.

Jung Ki-young, a South Korean software engineer, is one of those who resented the “retirement” of Internet Explorer, saying Microsoft’s decision marked the “end of a quarter-century love-hate relationship.” with technology”. In honor of the app’s demise, Ki-young designed and purchased a custom headstone to symbolize this relationship. Emblazoned with the browser’s logo and the phrase “It was a good tool for downloading other browsers,” the monument required a month’s work from the developer and cost 430,000 won (about $330). The tombstone was on display in the southern city of Gyeongju, and later went viral on social media.

The developer recounts the difficulties he faced in keeping his latest projects running in Internet Explorer, as this was a recurring request from his customers. It was a pain in the ass, but I would call it a love-hate relationship because Explorer himself has dominated an era. Ki-young wanted to make a joke of the monument and was impressed by the scope of the action. Either way, he’s happy that he can finally focus on the latest technologies. That’s another reason to thank Explorer, now it’s allowed me to make a world-wide joke. I’m sorry it’s gone, but I won’t miss it. So his retirement, for me, is a good death.

