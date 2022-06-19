Rival do Cruzeiro, Fluminense has average performance at Maracan in the year

photo: Marcelo Gonalves/Fluminense Fluminense has 50% success as home team at Maracan in 2022

Opponents of Cruzeiro in the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense have not yet managed to turn Maracan into their greatest asset this season. In 12 home matches at the stadium, the team from Rio de Janeiro had only 50% success. There have been five wins, three draws and four defeats so far.

At the beginning of the year, Maracan was closed for lawn renovation. With that, Fluminense was forced to find alternatives to send their games. On eight occasions in different competitions (Carioca, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores), the tricolor club alternated between Luso-Brasileiro, So Janurio and Engenho.

Back at the main stadium in Rio de Janeiro after three months, Fluminense could not win. On the contrary. It was defeated by Botafogo, by 2 to 1, in the return game of the Carioca Championship semifinal. Despite the negative result, advanced final.

After that, Tricolor das Laranjeiras suffered three more setbacks – all by Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, but not consecutively. The defeats went to Internacional (1-0), Flamengo (2-1) and Atltico-GO (2-0), for the 3rd, 8th and 11th round, respectively.

Highlights of Fluminense in the season

Fluminense vs Cruzeiro

Until then, the tricolor team will have one more chance to improve the numbers as home team, as they will measure strength with Ava this Sunday (19), at 19:00, for the 12th round of the Brazilian.

The return match for the Copa do Brasil is scheduled for July 12 (Tuesday), at 9 pm, in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte.

Fluminense games at Maracan in 2022