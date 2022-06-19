Samsung accused of altering benchmark results on TVs

After being accused of manipulating benchmark results on high-end smartphones and tablets, Samsung may have performed the same action on its televisions. Suspicious situations were initially found on the S95B QD-OLED model, but they also expand to Neo QLED LCD TVs.

Model S95B would have an algorithm that changes parameters in tests (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

According to tests carried out by YouTube channels HDTVTest and FlatpanelsHD, the brand would be using a specific algorithm to identify benchmark programs. Therefore, it would be possible to increase the luminance of the TV by up to 80%, momentarily.

However, this higher brightness is artificial, as it would damage the panel if implemented throughout its use. Thus, the results obtained do not reflect the real experience of the consumer.

The colors shown by the displays would also be changed, to give an impression of greater accuracy during the benchmark. This feature is relatively common for display pieces in stores, but not in performance tests — hence the perception that the brand intended to deceive consumers and the specialized press arose.

The “trick” would have been discovered through the way benchmarks are done: normally, HDR tests are performed based on a 10% portion of the screen, but changing to 9% causes the algorithm to not activate. , and with that the actual results are shown.

Samsung has already been accused of altering benchmark parameters on smartphones and tablets (Image: Handout/Samsung)

In response to the allegations, Samsung issued the following statement:

“Samsung remains committed to innovation to deliver the best picture quality to its consumers. […] Samsung will provide a software update that ensures consistent brightness and HDR over a wider range of screen sizes, beyond the industry standard.”

At the same time, the company also responded to the portal The Register, denying that it uses an algorithm to produce specific test results. It has also been said that the brand’s internal ratings guarantee HDR accuracy on various screen sizes, not just the specified 10% – in addition, brightness levels are kept at similar levels that do not cause damage to the panel.

It is not yet known when the update cited by the brand will be made available to users.

Source: Android Authority