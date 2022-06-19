Samsung Wallet launches with support for cards, keys, tickets and more

THE Samsung presented last Thursday, 16, the Samsung Wallet. It’s the own digital wallet for Android. The platform promises to be easy to use and secure. It’s a novelty for customers who want to keep everything their digital life needs right in the palm of their hand.

Read more: Web version of Photoshop will have a free plan for those who want to start

According to the company’s official press release, Samsung Wallet combines Samsung Pay with Samsung Pass to store and access digital IDs, payment and loyalty cards, home and car keys, and more.

See what Samsung Wallet looks like

The platform will also allow customers to store boarding passes and identification. According to Samsung, the Wallet is integrated with the Samsung Blockchain Wallet. This means that the service monitors cryptocurrencies for those who want quick access to the portfolio of digital assets. And SmartThings for unlocking ports.

The new digital wallet unites the features of the Samsung Pass. That is, it stores passwords and allows users to quickly log in to applications and services.

The announcement of the novelty also brings that the wallet supports digital car keys on BMW, Genesis and Hyundai models. With this, customers will be able to lock and unlock cars, start engines and much more.

Initially Galaxy customers in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and the US can now open the Samsung Pay or Samsung Pass app and upgrade to migrate to Samsung Wallet.

Therefore, the service is not yet available to customers in Brazil. And Samsung has not released a prediction of when the update will arrive here.