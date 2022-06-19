Santa Cruz receives the parody “Charming: a Madrigal Comedy”; see ticket prices – GAZ

On Saturday, June 25th, Teatro Mauá will receive the play “Encanto: uma comedy Madrigal”, inspired by the work of Disney, Charm. The presentation is scheduled for 5 pm, with tickets for low audience, high audience and mezzanine – full, half-price and solidarity promotional.

Information about the presentation can be obtained by calling (53) 9 9963-5710.

The play is a parody of Charm, Disney’s work that tells the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family that lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant city. The magic blessed every boy and girl in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal. All except Mirabel. But when she discovers that magic is in jeopardy, she decides that she, the only Madrigal without magical powers, may be the exceptional family’s last hope.

Income values:

Low audience Entire : BRL 80.00 half price : BRL 40.00 Solidarity promotional : R$ 60.00 + 1 kilo of non-perishable food

high audience Entire : BRL 70.00 Half price: BRL 35.00 Solidarity promotional : BRL 50.00 + 1 kilo of non-perishable food

Mezzanine Entire : BRL 60.00 Half price: BRL 30.00 Solidarity promotional : R$ 30.00 + 1 kilo of non-perishable food



