





Santos allows Bragantino to draw and misses the chance to enter the G4 of the Brasileirão Photo: Raul Baretta/ Agif/Gazeta Press

Santos wasted this Saturday, 18, a great opportunity to enter the G4 of the Brazilian Championship. After opening two goals ahead, still in the first half with goals from striker Léo Baptistão, he allowed Red Bull Bragantino to draw 2-2, at Vila Belmiro stadium, in Santos, for the 13th round.

If they won the victory, Santos would climb to fourth place, but now they have to settle for fifth, with 18 points. It has the same score as Red Bull Bragantino, who is in seventh place.

The problem for the two is that three other clubs are also with 18 points – cases of Athletico-PR (fourth), São Paulo (sixth) and Atlético-MG (eighth). And they will enter the field for this round, which could cause Santos and Red Bull Bragantino to lose positions in the leaderboard.

For the 14th round of the Brasileirão, Santos will face the classic against Corinthians, next Saturday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. Before, this Wednesday, at 21:30, in the same place, he faces his rival for the first round of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The team from Bragança Paulista (SP) only thinks about the national team and faces Athletico-PR, next Saturday, at 4:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.

The game

Despite the final rain in Santos, which left Vila Belmiro’s lawn more slippery, with the fastest ball, the game was well contested and with good shots in the first minutes. Both teams looked for the attack and had their chances.

In a two-minute break, Red Bull Bragantino just didn’t open the scoring because of João Paulo. At 8, Hyoran scored with Luan Cândido and kicked from afar. The Santos goalkeeper palmed for a corner. Then, after a kick by Artur, Jan Hurtado deflected it and the ball capriciously hit the left post from Santos. Luckily for the Ranger, she came back toward him to make the save.

Santos responded shortly afterwards. In the 12th minute, Cleiton made a good save in a shot by Bruno Oliveira, but, in the 16th minute, he had no chance. Rodrigo Fernández made a nice pass on the right side and found Lucas Braga on the back line. The cross from the side was hit by Kevin and the ball was clean for Léo Baptistão to dominate and hit hard to make it 1 to 0.

With the advantage, Santos sought to stay longer with the ball and prevented the rival from getting close to their area. The team from Bragança Paulista only got one chance, in the 27th minute, in an isolated move. Aderlan rose to the area and found Hurtado, who headed and forced João Paulo to make a great save.

The scare did not shake Santos, who managed to extend the lead in the 35th minute. Bruno Oliveira threw in the area to Marcos Leonardo, who passed Cleiton with a chest touch and played for Léo Baptistão to just push it into the net. What the Santos team did not expect was to concede a goal from Red Bull Bragantino, at 46, with Hyoran taking advantage of a spare ball in the area.

At the return of the interval, the team from São Paulo had more possession of the ball and threatened with danger the goal defended by João Paulo. Top scorer of the night, Léo Baptistão narrowly scored an own goal in a corner.

Santos only improved after 15 minutes, when Argentine coach Fabián Bustos made three substitutions at once. With Ângelo and Rwan Seco on the field, the Santos team became more aggressive, but was not effective at the time of conclusion.

As punishment, Red Bull Bragantino got the tie in a beautiful goal. In the 25th minute, Luan Cândido received from Artur on the left side, fixed it and took a risk from outside the area. The ball entered João Paulo’s left corner.

The equalizing goal unnerved, and a lot, the Santos side. So much so that at once Fabián Bustos and physical trainer Marcos Connena were expelled for complaints. From there, little good was created and the 2-2 was kept on the scoreboard.

DATASHEET

SANTOS 2 x 2 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: June 18, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 21 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Douglas Marques das Flores (SP)

Assistants: Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP) and Fabrini Belivaqua Costa (FIfa-SP)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Income: BRL 361,888.75

Public: 10,924 fans

yellow cards: João Paulo (3rd), Ricardo Goulart (on the bench), Vinícius Zanocelo (3rd) and Bruno Oliveira (Santos); Praxedes, Helinho and Raul (Red Bull Bragantino)

Red card: Fabian Bustos (Santos)

goals:

SAINTS: Léo Baptistão (at 16min and 35min of the 1st half)

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Hyoran (at 46min of the 1st half) and Luan Cândido (at 25min of the 2nd half)

SAINTS: John Paul; Lucas Braga, Kaiky, Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo (Camacho) and Bruno Oliveira (Sandry); Jhojan Julio (Rwan Seco), Léo Baptistão (Angelo) and Marcos Leonardo.

Technician: Fabian Bustos.

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan, Kevin, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul (Eric Ramires), Lucas Evangelista and Hyoran (Praxedes); Artur (Carlos Eduardo), Jan Hurtado (Alerrandro) and Helinho (Sorriso).

Technician: Mauricio Barbieri.